Gurugram officials reinstate compulsory dog registration after dog bite surge
India
Gurugram's city officials are making dog registration compulsory again after a surge in dog bite incidents.
Announced on June 23, 2026, the rule means pet owners now need to register their dogs online or at local centers, aiming to keep pets accounted for and streets safer.
ID photo and vaccination proof required
To register, you'll need identification, a photo with your dog, and vaccination certificates (rabies shots included).
Once done, your pup gets an official ID token that must be worn at all times.
Owners of dangerous breeds like pit bulls and rottweilers have extra rules: immediate registration plus strict leash and muzzle requirements in public.
If you ignore these rules, the city says there could be serious consequences.