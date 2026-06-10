Gurugram patriarch died not knowing Delhi fire killed 8 relatives  

Heartbreaking end

How relatives hid truth from him

The relative said that when days passed without a single visit from the family members, he started to suspect something was wrong. But "we could never bring ourselves to tell him the truth," a relative said, adding that they feared revealing the news would shatter Aggarwal's spirit. "The most heartbreaking part is that uncle passed away without knowing that every member of his immediate family had died in the fire," the relative told The Times of India.