Gurugram police arrest 4 women for allegedly converting slum children
Gurugram police arrested four women accused of trying to convert slum children to Christianity while running a private school in Ghata village.
According to police, the women offered food and supplies as incentives, and their arrest followed a complaint that led to a raid on the school.
FIR filed under Haryana conversion law
Police said the women had been coming from Delhi every Saturday for the past year, running the school and allegedly using food to influence children.
Officers seized a CCTV camera and mobile phone during the raid.
The women come from different backgrounds: some work in private firms, while others volunteer with cancer patients.
A first information report was filed under Haryana's law against unlawful religious conversion, and police are still investigating.