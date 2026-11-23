Gurugram police arrest 81 in 3 weeks for online scams
Gurugram police just pulled off a big win against cybercrime, arresting 81 people in just three weeks.
These folks were running online scams (think fake investment offers and shady social media tricks) to steal money from unsuspecting people.
The police tracked them down using tech evidence and by following the money trail.
Gurugram police seize devices, probe networks
Cops didn't just stop at arrests: they've seized loads of devices like CPUs, laptops, and phones to dig up more links.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime) Gaurav Phogat says it's not only about catching scammers but breaking up these fraud networks,
Gurugram Police is not limiting its action against cybercriminals merely to arrests but is also conducting detailed investigations into the networks and resources used in committing these crimes.
The investigation is still on, with police working to make sure these scams can't pop up again.