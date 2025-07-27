Next Article
Gurugram police check documents of 1,000-odd migrant workers
Gurugram Police recently stopped over 250 migrant workers—mainly from various regions, including West Bengal and Assam—to check their documents.
Most had valid papers and were released after a few days, but 10 people without proper documents are now being held for deportation.
Many migrants said they weren't told what was happening while in custody.
Operation has left many migrants anxious
During the checks, detained workers stayed at local community centers where basic needs were met.
However, the operation has left Bengali-speaking migrants feeling anxious, with some leaving the area and causing disruptions in sanitation work.
Police say future checks will happen locally to avoid long detentions and improve communication with families.