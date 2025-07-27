Gurugram police check documents of 1,000-odd migrant workers India Jul 27, 2025

Gurugram Police recently stopped over 250 migrant workers—mainly from various regions, including West Bengal and Assam—to check their documents.

Most had valid papers and were released after a few days, but 10 people without proper documents are now being held for deportation.

Many migrants said they weren't told what was happening while in custody.