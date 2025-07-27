Mumbai gets yellow alert for rain; worst likely to ease
Mumbai and nearby districts woke up to a yellow alert for heavy rain this Sunday, with the IMD also putting Raigad under an orange alert.
Saturday saw steady downpours—BMC clocked 6.8mm in the city center, while suburbs got even more soaked.
Meteorologists say the worst should ease as the weather system shifts toward Madhya Pradesh.
Narmada river overflows in MP
It's not just Maharashtra feeling the impact—Madhya Pradesh is dealing with flooding too.
The Narmada River overflowed after nonstop rain, submerging a key bridge and forcing traffic diversions for safety.
Local officials and disaster teams are already on site managing the situation.
Both states had red alerts yesterday for extremely heavy rainfall and lightning, so everyone's being extra cautious right now.