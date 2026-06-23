Gurugram police expose fake forensic report scheme over Mann video

Two suspects named Ankit arrested

Two suspects, Ankit Mahenderu and another named Ankit, were arrested on June 23. Investigators are digging into money trails and digital evidence, hoping to find out who else might be involved.

Senior Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia claims Punjab police is part of the plot and has shared a WhatsApp chat as proof.

Gurugram police have promised tough action against anyone caught tampering with evidence, saying they're committed to keeping things fair and honest.