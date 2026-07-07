Gurugram police not questioned Punjab officers over Bhagwant Mann video

Cyber experts Ankit and Arun detained

The FIR, based on which Ankit and Arun were arrested on June 23, saying the two officers pressured Singh to claim the video was AI-generated.

They also allegedly directed cyber experts Ankit and Arun as they edited reports for them (both techies were arrested, interrogated for eight days, and are now in custody).

Despite finding money trails and more evidence, the accused officers still hold their jobs while police say the investigation is ongoing and promise it will reach a proper conclusion.