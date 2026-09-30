Gurugram police probed for delay logging Yuvraj Singh Manchanda body

A departmental inquiry is now underway against the Badshahpur station house officer, with possible action coming for other officers too.

The police also delayed entering the unidentified-body details on the CCTNS portal and updating records, which is a big procedural miss.

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested for allegedly disposing of Manchanda's body after he went missing in September 2026.

This whole situation has put a spotlight on how critical it is for police to stick to proper protocols, especially when families are waiting for answers.