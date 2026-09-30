Gurugram police probed for delay logging Yuvraj Singh Manchanda body
Gurugram police are under investigation for not following basic procedures in the murder case of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda.
His body was found but was not logged on the official crime tracking system right away, which meant his family could not identify him or perform his last rites on time, a mistake that has left them understandably upset.
Badshahpur SHO probed amid Manchanda arrests
A departmental inquiry is now underway against the Badshahpur station house officer, with possible action coming for other officers too.
The police also delayed entering the unidentified-body details on the CCTNS portal and updating records, which is a big procedural miss.
Meanwhile, two people have been arrested for allegedly disposing of Manchanda's body after he went missing in September 2026.
This whole situation has put a spotlight on how critical it is for police to stick to proper protocols, especially when families are waiting for answers.