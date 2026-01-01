Gurugram police seize Hero Splendor flagged for 26 unpaid challans
India
Gurugram police just confiscated a Hero Splendor bike after discovering it had racked up 26 unpaid challans, adding up to over ₹100,000.
The bike was flagged during manual and CCTV checks near Sector 4/7 Chowk, making this the fourth such seizure in just two months as police crack down on repeat traffic offenders.
Bikes stay seized until dues cleared
Turns out, the driver skipped basics like having a proper number plate and insurance, leading to multiple Motor Vehicles Act violations.
With fines pending for more than 90 days, police impounded the vehicle under section 167(8) of the MV Act.
The driver was briefly detained, and officials say bikes like this will stay seized until all dues are cleared, so paying those challans on time is definitely worth it.