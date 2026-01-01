Gurugram police seize Hero Splendor flagged for 26 unpaid challans

Bikes stay seized until dues cleared

Turns out, the driver skipped basics like having a proper number plate and insurance, leading to multiple Motor Vehicles Act violations.

With fines pending for more than 90 days, police impounded the vehicle under section 167(8) of the MV Act.

The driver was briefly detained, and officials say bikes like this will stay seized until all dues are cleared, so paying those challans on time is definitely worth it.