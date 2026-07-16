Gurugram police send 13 suspected Bangladeshis to Malda for deportation
India
Gurugram police picked up 13 people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals during a recent ID-check drive.
They're now being taken by train to Malda, West Bengal, where they'll be handed over at the India-Bangladesh border as part of the official deportation process.
Crime Branch ramps up ID checks
The Crime Branch led this operation and says it is ramping up ID checks in slums, colonies, hotels, and rental spaces.
Police are encouraging residents and RWAs to help out by reporting suspicious activity or making sure tenants and helpers have proper documents.
Officials added that "no innocent person will be unnecessarily harassed" during these checks.