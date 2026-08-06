Gurugram police urge work from home to reduce traffic
India
With nonstop rain causing major waterlogging in Gurugram, police have asked offices to let employees work from home.
The goal: cut down traffic jams and keep emergency routes clear.
The advisory, shared Thursday morning, is all about making things safer and less stressful for everyone trying to get around.
Police clear vehicles, advise avoiding travel
Police teams and cranes have been out clearing stranded vehicles at key intersections since early morning.
Authorities are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel, follow traffic updates, and cooperate with officers so the city can run a little smoother despite the weather.