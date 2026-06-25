Gurugram probes Punjab officers accused of faking Bhagwant Mann report

Jaspreet alleges pressure over AI claim

The main complainant, Jaspreet, says he was pressured to produce a false report claiming the video was AI-altered, but he did not get enough evidence for proper analysis. He is now in protective custody.

Two suspects arrested on June 23 are being questioned about their links to the Punjab police officers and how the report was created.

If Gurugram police find proof of conspiracy, arrests could follow soon.

Meanwhile, Mann has called the video "false propaganda," and his party insists tests show it is not him in the clip.