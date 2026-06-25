Gurugram probes Punjab officers accused of faking Bhagwant Mann report
Gurugram police are looking into two Punjab police officers accused of faking a forensic report about a controversial video involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
CCTV and hotel records show the officers stayed in Gurugram, raising suspicions of a planned cover-up.
The video, tied to sacrilege claims, was declared authentic by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, who claimed the video was authentic, and the Akal Takht issued an edict against Mann on June 15.
Jaspreet alleges pressure over AI claim
The main complainant, Jaspreet, says he was pressured to produce a false report claiming the video was AI-altered, but he did not get enough evidence for proper analysis. He is now in protective custody.
Two suspects arrested on June 23 are being questioned about their links to the Punjab police officers and how the report was created.
If Gurugram police find proof of conspiracy, arrests could follow soon.
Meanwhile, Mann has called the video "false propaganda," and his party insists tests show it is not him in the clip.