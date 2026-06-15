Gurugram records 17°C low, IMD says Haryana saw coldest morning
Gurugram woke up to an unusually chilly Monday, with temperatures dipping to 17 degrees Celsius after overnight rain.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, called it the lowest minimum temperature in Haryana on Monday, almost 10 degrees below normal for June, when mornings are usually much warmer.
Yellow alert, jams, IMD forecasts 40°C
Overnight rainfall coincided with an active "yellow" alert for more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
Morning commuters faced major traffic jams on key routes like the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Clover Leaf and Sector 29.
Even though the day started cool and cloudy, the IMD says temperatures could still shoot up to 40 degrees Celsius later, thanks to shifting weather patterns from western disturbances and moist winds blowing in from both coasts.