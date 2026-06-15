Gurugram records 17°C low, IMD says Haryana saw coldest morning

Yellow alert, jams, IMD forecasts 40°C

Overnight rainfall coincided with an active "yellow" alert for more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Morning commuters faced major traffic jams on key routes like the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Clover Leaf and Sector 29.

Even though the day started cool and cloudy, the IMD says temperatures could still shoot up to 40 degrees Celsius later, thanks to shifting weather patterns from western disturbances and moist winds blowing in from both coasts.