Gurugram records season's worst AQI 246, prompts GRAP Stage 2
India
Gurugram just saw its worst air quality of the season, with an air quality index (AQI) of 246, firmly in the poor zone.
This spike pushed authorities to roll out Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, as Delhi's air also slipped into very poor territory.
Basically, pollution is up and everyone's feeling it.
Gurugram's Gwal Pahari posts AQI 291
Stage 2 means tighter rules: higher parking fees to nudge people off private cars, more public transport options, and stricter enforcement of dust-control norms at construction sites.
Gwal Pahari topped Gurugram's charts at a worrying AQI of 291.
Interestingly, October was actually Gurugram's cleanest since 2016, thanks to some lucky rain, until this sudden jump in pollution brought things back down.