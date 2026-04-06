Gurugram responsible for about 70% of Yamuna pollution before Delhi

Yamuna dissolved oxygen near 0 mid-2025

Haryana's fast-paced urbanization and not-so-great infrastructure are putting serious pressure on the Yamuna.

Pollution levels keep rising, with by mid-2025 dissolved oxygen levels had dropped to near zero in several stretches within Delhi, conditions in which aquatic life cannot survive.

Even with efforts to clean things up, a lot of untreated waste is still flowing straight into the river.