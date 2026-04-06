Gurugram responsible for about 70% of Yamuna pollution before Delhi
India
Before the Yamuna River even reaches Delhi, it's already heavily polluted, mainly because of Gurugram, which is responsible for about 70% of the pollution.
Other places like Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, and Faridabad also add to the mess.
The main culprits are untreated urban wastewater and drains like Najafgarh in Gurugram.
Yamuna dissolved oxygen near 0 mid-2025
Haryana's fast-paced urbanization and not-so-great infrastructure are putting serious pressure on the Yamuna.
Pollution levels keep rising, with by mid-2025 dissolved oxygen levels had dropped to near zero in several stretches within Delhi, conditions in which aquatic life cannot survive.
Even with efforts to clean things up, a lot of untreated waste is still flowing straight into the river.