Gurugram: Retired Navy officer dies after wife's knife 'accidentally' pierces chest
India
A retired Navy personnel, Sunil Kumar, lost his life in Gurugram's Nakhrola village after his wife Mamta's knife "accidentally" pierced his chest.
According to police, Sunil was reportedly drunk and stumbled toward the bathroom while Mamta was cutting vegetables.
As she tried to help him, the knife in her hand ended up stabbing him.
What's happening now?
The incident happened on January 18, 2026. Sunil was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved. At first, his family said he died of a heart attack, but a post-mortem later revealed a stab wound.
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Mamta.
The couple lived with their two sons; Sunil had retired from the Navy five years ago and was working at a private firm.