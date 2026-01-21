Gurugram: Retired Navy officer dies after wife's knife 'accidentally' pierces chest

What's happening now?

The incident happened on January 18, 2026. Sunil was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved. At first, his family said he died of a heart attack, but a post-mortem later revealed a stab wound.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Mamta.

The couple lived with their two sons; Sunil had retired from the Navy five years ago and was working at a private firm.