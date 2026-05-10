Gurugram sanitation workers strike 9 days over rehiring demands India May 10, 2026

Gurugram is dealing with a major mess as the city's sanitation workers have been on strike for nine days straight.

The protest, led by Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh, is all about getting 3,500 sacked employees rehired, ending service breaks and charges against them, and making contract jobs permanent.

With garbage piling up in key areas like Sadar Bazar and main intersections, daily life has taken a hit.