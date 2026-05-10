Gurugram sanitation workers strike 9 days over rehiring demands
Gurugram is dealing with a major mess as the city's sanitation workers have been on strike for nine days straight.
The protest, led by Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh, is all about getting 3,500 sacked employees rehired, ending service breaks and charges against them, and making contract jobs permanent.
With garbage piling up in key areas like Sadar Bazar and main intersections, daily life has taken a hit.
Gurugram residents hire private vendors
People in sectors five, 10A, 21, and 46 are seeing overflowing bins and spotty cleaning services.
The RWA president of Ashok Vihar Phase 3 said residents had hired private vendors to clean some lanes.
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav says efforts are underway to reach a middle ground and facilitate a return to work.
Workers set May 10 deadline
The striking workers say they will keep going unless their demands are met by May 10.
They are also worried about how this will affect Gurugram's rating in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey, a reminder of ongoing issues like low pay and job insecurity for many municipal staff.