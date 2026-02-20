Gurugram school enrolled kids with fake CBSE certificates
Educrest International School in Gurugram is facing police action after allegedly enrolling Class 10 students with fake CBSE certificates, even though it was only allowed to teach up to Class 8.
Eleven students ended up missing their board exams because the school gave them bogus registration numbers and delayed their admit cards.
The issue came to light on Tuesday, February 17, 2026; one of the students' fathers registered an FIR on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
Police action and inquiry ordered
Police have recorded statements from parents, will also question the four booked school authorities, and are collecting fee receipts from them.
The District Elementary Education Officer has asked the school to immediately explain and produce valid affiliation documents, while the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner has ordered an inquiry into how the school was operating.
Authorities are also working with CBSE and the education department to get answers for affected families.