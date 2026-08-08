Gurugram school wall collapse kills 2 landscaping workers amid downpour
India
A heavy rain turned tragic in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2 when a 10-foot wall at a private school collapsed on Friday, August 07, 2026.
Two landscaping workers, Dayanand, 45, and Suraj, 35, both from Uttar Pradesh, lost their lives while taking shelter from the downpour.
One other worker managed to get up quickly and run away.
Contractor and school could face fir
The school was in the middle of renovations, with exterior walls being taken down for expansion. According to police, nonstop rain had weakened the wall before it fell.
If they allege negligence, an FIR will be registered against the contractor and school authorities.
Suraj has two minor daughters; Dayanand is survived by his minor son.