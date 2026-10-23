Gurugram Sector 31 building evacuated after leaning and visible cracks
India
A residential building in Gurugram's Sector 31 had to be quickly evacuated after it started cracking and leaning, apparently because of construction work on an adjoining plot.
Police stopped the digging and put up barricades, while neighbors were also told to leave just in case.
Residents blame JCB excavation, families displaced
People living there say the trouble began when a JCB operator's careless excavation caused vibrations, leading to visible cracks.
Parvesh Kumar Atri said, "Instead of carrying out the excavation in a phased manner, they started digging haphazardly, which caused vibrations in our building. We noticed minor cracks that morning."
Now, families are staying with relatives or in hotels.