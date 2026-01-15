Next Article
Gurugram shivers at 5.3°C as dense fog engulfs NCR
India
Gurugram started Thursday on a cold note with temperatures at 5.3°C, a recovery of 1.8°C compared to Wednesday but still chilly.
Thick fog covered the city and nearby NCR areas, cutting visibility on main roads like Golf Course Road and NH 48 down to just 100 meters.
Why bother?
The IMD says this dense morning fog is here to stay in the NCR till mid-January, possibly getting worse soon.
The low visibility has made driving tricky—people are slowing down and keeping extra distance.
Farmers are also adapting by watering crops like wheat and mustard during clearer noon hours and making sure animals stay warm through the cold nights.