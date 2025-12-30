Gurugram then vs now: Viral video takes us back India Dec 30, 2025

A throwback video, recently shared by an account named Sidharth Shukla, is making waves online.

The clip shows Gurugram (back when it was still Gurgaon) with dusty roads and small shops—basically a whole different vibe from today's high-rises.

As Shukla put it, "I visited Gurgaon for the first time in 2006 but yep, looked pretty much like this. Golf course did not even exist back then. It was being laid."