Gurugram then vs now: Viral video takes us back
A throwback video, recently shared by an account named Sidharth Shukla, is making waves online.
The clip shows Gurugram (back when it was still Gurgaon) with dusty roads and small shops—basically a whole different vibe from today's high-rises.
As Shukla put it, "I visited Gurgaon for the first time in 2006 but yep, looked pretty much like this. Golf course did not even exist back then. It was being laid."
Nostalgia and mixed feelings about the city's growth
The video has people reminiscing about a simpler Gurugram, while others point out how much has changed since 2010—think metro lines and rapid urbanization.
Still, some say many neighborhoods haven't changed much except for Cyber City.
The post also kicked off debates about city planning, with some feeling Gurugram's fast growth hasn't always been well thought out compared to places like Chandigarh.