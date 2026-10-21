Gurugram to fine paan gutkha tobacco spitting and gum discarding

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya says this is all about protecting public health and making Gurugram look better.

Enforcement officers will be out checking for violations and handing out fines (amounts are still being finalized).

Pradeep Dahiya, commissioner of MCG, says, "The public notice has been issued to maintain public health, cleanliness and beauty of the city. Avoiding activities such as spitting or discarding chewing gum in public spaces, disposing of trash in designated bins, and following cleanliness rules will help keep the city clean. Officials have been directed to issue fines (challans) and maintain proper records of such enforcement actions."