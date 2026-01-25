Gurugram trio conned of ₹17.8cr in land fraud

How the scam played out—and what's happening now

The victims paid ₹12 crore upfront and another ₹5.8 crore for extra charges, but the suspects kept stalling on handing over the property papers and eventually disappeared—phones off, office shut, homes sold.

After realizing they'd been scammed, the trio filed a police complaint in December 2025.

Gurugram's Economic Offences Wing is now on the hunt for the suspects and trying to recover the lost money.

