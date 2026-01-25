Gurugram trio conned of ₹17.8cr in land fraud
Kapil Sharma and his brothers Hitender Sharma and Hitesh Sharma, residents of Sector 41 in Gurugram, thought they were buying 11.33 acres of agricultural land in Palwal, but ended up losing ₹17.8 crore to two Noida-based suspects.
The suspects showed them fake documents and even took them to the site, making everything look legit.
How the scam played out—and what's happening now
The victims paid ₹12 crore upfront and another ₹5.8 crore for extra charges, but the suspects kept stalling on handing over the property papers and eventually disappeared—phones off, office shut, homes sold.
After realizing they'd been scammed, the trio filed a police complaint in December 2025.
Gurugram's Economic Offences Wing is now on the hunt for the suspects and trying to recover the lost money.
