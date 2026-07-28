Gurugram video shows woman arguing with Rapido rider over drop-off
India
A video from Gurugram is making the rounds online, showing a woman and a Rapido bike-taxi rider arguing about her drop-off spot.
She insisted she was left at the wrong location, while the rider explained he followed what the app showed.
The clip, shared by Indiainlast24hr on X, quickly sparked debate across social media.
Bystander urges woman to pay fare
In the video, things heat up when a bystander filming urges the woman to pay her fare. She eventually pays, but tells him off for interfering before leaving.
The whole incident has people talking: some say drivers should use their judgment instead of relying only on apps, while others feel riders shouldn't get blamed for following directions.
Even the bystander got called out for escalating things instead of helping.