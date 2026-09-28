Gurugram water tank collapse kills 2 children in Sector 83
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Gurugram's Sector 83 on Friday afternoon when a water tank suddenly collapsed.
Two young children, a four-year-old girl and a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, lost their lives after going near the tank to bathe with their mothers.
The boy's mother was injured and is currently being treated.
Gurugram police file case against contractor
The tank, just a few days old and next to the G-21 Society slum area, had been filled with water before construction was actually done.
The kids' father blamed poor materials and negligence for the tragedy, saying the tank could have been avoided.
Police have filed a case against the contractor as investigations continue.