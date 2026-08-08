Gurugram waterlogged after 4 days of rain IMD 172mm
India
Gurugram's been dealing with serious waterlogging after four days of rainfall, with the IMD clocking 172mm in just three days.
This has left Sheetla Mata Road and Hero Honda Chowk toward Sector 37 flooded, causing traffic chaos and making it tough for people to get around.
Hospital basement flooded, market wall collapsed
The downpour has exposed some big gaps in Gurugram's infrastructure, like a flooded hospital basement and a collapsed market wall.
Residents say unfinished sewer work made things worse, while parts of Manesar even lost power after feeders reportedly broke down.
Civic teams are out with pumps and tankers, but the IMD has recorded 172mm of rain, so it looks like the city isn't out of trouble yet.