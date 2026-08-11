Gurugram woman arrested after she's caught slapping, pulling helper's hair
What's the story
A 52-year-old woman, Ruchira Sachdeva, was arrested for allegedly assaulting her domestic help at her home in DLF The Camellias, Gurugram. The incident occurred on July 24 and came to light after a neighbor secretly recorded a video of the assault. In the footage, Sachdeva is seen pulling her domestic help by the hair and hitting her with a mobile phone.
Assault footage
Threatens help, orders her to stand in a corner
The 90-second video shows Sachdeva cornering her domestic help and scolding her, allegedly over work-related issues. She also threatens the woman and orders her to stand in a corner.
The person who recorded the video alleged that Sachdeva confiscated the help's mobile phone and kept her locked in the house.
Preliminary investigations revealed an argument over work-related issues led to the assault.
Aftermath
Domestic help resigned on July 27
The domestic worker, a Nepali citizen who has been employed by Sachdeva for over two years, was reportedly sent back to Nepal by the woman and her husband after the video went viral.
Investigators also allege that Sachdeva and her husband forced the worker to sign documents stating she didn't want to take legal action against the employer but wanted action against the person who filmed and shared the video without consent.
Arrest
Gurugram Police arrested Sachdeva on Monday
Gurugram Police arrested Sachdeva on Monday after taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video. However, she was granted bail at the police station soon after her arrest.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said, "Attempts are underway to get in touch with the victim to ascertain what had unfolded at the apartment for further necessary legal action."