Gurugram's open drains raise alarm after fatal Noida accident

After a 27-year-old engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life when his car fell into an unmarked water-filled pit in Noida (near Sector 150), people in Gurugram are worried about similar dangers from uncovered stormwater drains. The lack of barricades and warning signs during heavy fog made the accident even more tragic—and it's got locals questioning how safe their own streets really are.

Where's the danger? Residents have pointed out risky spots like Basai, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, and Sector 10.

These open drains carry dirty water and can easily cause accidents for anyone—walkers, bikers, or drivers.

As Mukul Kapoor put it about Shivaji Nagar: "People walk on the edge of the drain every day. One wrong step and someone can fall in. The situation becomes even more dangerous at night or during rain."

Others mentioned missing markers and narrow road edges that make things worse.

What are officials doing? The city's authorities say they're responding by putting up temporary barricades, reflectors, signs, and covers at problem areas.

Most big drains already have some protection, but stagnant water is still a health risk—especially during monsoons.