Guruvayur temple in Kerala schedules 422, 338 and 320 weddings
Guruvayur temple in Kerala is about to get super busy, with 422 weddings set for August 23, 338 on August 30, and 320 more on September 13.
To keep things moving smoothly, ceremonies will kick off as early as 4am and six mandapams will be arranged for the thalikettu as the eastern nada will function entirely as a one-way passage.
Guruvayur temple tightens wedding rules
Temple authorities, led by A.V. Gopinath, are teaming up with police for extra security: think more staff and even plainclothes officers.
Each wedding group is capped at 24 people, including photographers, along with the bride and groom, and must pick up tokens before heading in via a set route.
Parking is limited to specific areas, CCTV cameras will be urgently checked and made operational, and some rituals are paused to avoid jams.
If you're not part of a wedding party, you might want to skip visiting on those dates!