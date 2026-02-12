Guwahati court bars Congress leaders from speaking on Sarma

Legal battle heats up ahead of Assam assembly elections

The order restrains the Congress leaders from making further statements until they appear in court;

Sarma has filed a civil defamation suit seeking ₹500 crore and challenged the leaders to substantiate their allegations.

The legal fight is unfolding ahead of Assam's assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Congress has hit back by filing a police complaint against BJP, accusing them of using AI-generated videos to smear their leaders.

All this legal drama could shape the mood—and the headlines—as election season approaches.