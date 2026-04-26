Guwahati crash kills 3 women after Bihu celebration early Sunday
India
Three women, Puja Saha (26), Akanksha Saikia (23), and Neha Khan (21), tragically died when a speeding truck hit their car in Guwahati's Mathgharia area around 4am Sunday.
They were heading home after a Bihu celebration when the accident happened near Gate Hospital.
Driver Shemim Ahmed flees, police search
The truck driver, Shemim Ahmed from Bongaigaon, fled right after the crash.
Two of the women died at the scene, while the third passed away at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and are searching for Ahmed.
The victims' families have been notified, and investigations are ongoing.