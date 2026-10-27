Guwahati hotel shooting: Ghanakanta Gogoi allegedly shot 5, SIT probes

A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati on October 26, when Ghanakanta Gogoi allegedly shot five people during a meeting at Hotel Bilas Inn over a lease dispute.

Four people were found dead in the reception area, and one more passed away later in the hospital.

Police arrested Gogoi within an hour and recovered the gun.

Now, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into what led to this tragedy.