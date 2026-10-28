Guwahati hotel shooting kills 5 as family holds last rites
Five people lost their lives in a tragic hotel shooting in Guwahati on October 26, including four family members and a staff member.
The last rites of the four victims from the owner family were held together at the crematorium ground on the banks of the Nakhanda River in Barpeta, drawing a large crowd from the community who came to say their goodbyes, while the fifth victim, Narayan Das, had his last rites in Nimua in Baksa district.
Survivor recovering and Ghanakanta Gogoi arrested
The only survivor, Satyendra Pathak, is still recovering in the hospital.
Police have arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi, the hotel's leaseholder, for allegedly firing his licensed pistol during an argument.
A Special Investigation Team is on the case, with the victims' family claiming the shooting was planned after a dispute over a lease agreement last year.