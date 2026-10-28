Guwahati hotel shooting kills 5 as family holds last rites

Five people lost their lives in a tragic hotel shooting in Guwahati on October 26, including four family members and a staff member.

The last rites of the four victims from the owner family were held together at the crematorium ground on the banks of the Nakhanda River in Barpeta, drawing a large crowd from the community who came to say their goodbyes, while the fifth victim, Narayan Das, had his last rites in Nimua in Baksa district.