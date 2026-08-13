Guwahati Police seize ₹40cr drugs from truck near Garchuk ISBT
India
Guwahati Police pulled off a late-night bust, finding drugs worth ₹40 crore hidden in a truck near the ISBT in Garchuk.
The tip-off came that a truck carrying drugs from Manipur was passing through Assam en route to other parts of the country, and even though the truck looked empty at first, officers discovered a secret compartment packed with narcotics.
Police arrest Abdul Qadir, Sariful Islam
About 1.5 lakh tablets and several soap cases suspected to contain heroin were recovered.
Two men from Goalpara district, Abdul Qadir and Sariful Islam, were arrested under the NDPS Act.
Police are now digging into where these drugs were headed and whether this links to bigger trafficking networks across Assam and beyond.