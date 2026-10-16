Guwahati police shot Prohanta Boro and Rahul Das in legs
India
Early Thursday in Guwahati, two men accused of a string of gold chain thefts, Prohanta Boro and Rahul Das, were shot in the legs by police after they tried to escape during an investigation.
The incident happened around 2am near Khanapara, and both suspects are now stable in a hospital.
Suspects gave police gang information
Boro and Das were being questioned in connection with alleged chain-snatching incidents when they made their escape attempt as they led the investigation team to a location in Khanapara for further investigation.
According to DCP (East) TR Pegu, officers fired at their legs only to prevent them from running off.
The duo had already shared key information about their gang, and now the police are digging deeper into other possible members involved.