Guziliamparai tahsildar M. Ayyasamy suspended over CPI and CPI(M) lists
India
The tahsildar of Guziliamparai in Dindigul district, M. Ayyasamy, has been suspended after he allegedly told local staff to collect details about members and leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)).
The directive even ordered officials to submit the details by the evening and warned that otherwise, action will be taken against Village Assistants, which quickly raised eyebrows.
Ayyasamy faces official Chennai probe
Ayyasamy now faces an official investigation in Chennai to explain his actions.
CPI(M) State secretary P. Shanmugam says he's puzzled by the move and is waiting for more clarity, while MP Sachithanandam compared the order to tactics from repressive times.