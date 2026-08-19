Guziliamparai tahsildar M. Ayyasamy suspended over CPI and CPI(M) lists

The tahsildar of Guziliamparai in Dindigul district, M. Ayyasamy, has been suspended after he allegedly told local staff to collect details about members and leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)).

The directive even ordered officials to submit the details by the evening and warned that otherwise, action will be taken against Village Assistants, which quickly raised eyebrows.