Gwalior accountant Ashok Vijayvargiya loses over ₹21cr in USDT scam
India
A 70-year-old senior chartered accountant from Gwalior, Ashok Vijayvargiya, lost over ₹21 crore to a cryptocurrency scam after getting a WhatsApp message from someone claiming to be an investment advisor.
The promise of big returns through USDT trading led him to invest heavily in what turned out to be a fake portal.
Investigators freeze ₹2cr, probe continues
Things got suspicious when he tried to withdraw his profits and was asked for extra payments such as tax and risk margin.
He reported it to the cyber police, who are now digging into account details and chats.
Investigators found the money had been spread across thousands of transactions and multiple states: so far, ₹2 crore has been frozen.
An FIR is registered, and the probe continues.