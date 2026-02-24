Gwalior man loses ₹2.5cr in digital 'arrest' scam

A 90-year-old retired Air Force doctor from Gwalior, Narayan Mahadev, lost ₹2.5 crore after cybercriminals pretended to be government investigators and accused him of being involved in illegal activities. Over nearly a month starting January 25, they threatened him with arrest and pressured him into transferring money to multiple accounts.

Scammers kept him under video surveillance The scammers kept Mahadev under video surveillance and told him not to contact his family, claiming it was confidential.

Using his age and isolation against him, they convinced him to keep sending money until the loss reached ₹2.5 crore.

How the scam came to light Bank officials noticed the unusually large transactions and questioned Mahadev, which exposed the scam.

After he reported it to the police, a case was registered and an investigation is now underway.