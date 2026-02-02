Gwalior man survives 500m-1km ride on car's bonnet after brawl India Feb 02, 2026

A late-night road rage incident in Gwalior took a scary turn when Kalyan Kishore Kant Sharma, a retired soldier, was dragged on the bonnet of a car; reports vary from about 500 meters to nearly 1km.

It all started after a minor collision near DD Nagar; when Sharma tried to stop the other car from leaving, the driver sped up and Sharma ended up clinging to the bonnet.

The whole thing was caught on video and quickly went viral.