Gyan Chandra Garg awarded ₹40k over underweight Surf Excel pouch
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) got into trouble after a customer from Nainital, Gyan Chandra Garg, found his Surf Excel detergent pouch weighed 20gm less than promised.
Garg sent legal notices to HUL and the sellers and then filed a consumer complaint.
The Uttarakhand State Commission ordered HUL to pay ₹40,000 as compensation for mental agony and financial loss, plus ₹10,000 as litigation costs.
HUL appeal reduces initial ₹50k award
Garg was initially awarded ₹50,000 for mental agony and financial loss plus ₹10,000 for legal costs.
HUL appealed the decision but couldn't overturn it, though Garg's compensation was reduced to ₹40,000 and litigation costs stayed at ₹10,000.
The penalty against HUL was dropped on appeal, but the case made it clear: even big brands can be held accountable if they don't deliver what's promised.