Gyan Chandra Garg awarded ₹40k over underweight Surf Excel pouch

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) got into trouble after a customer from Nainital, Gyan Chandra Garg, found his Surf Excel detergent pouch weighed 20gm less than promised.

Garg sent legal notices to HUL and the sellers and then filed a consumer complaint.

The Uttarakhand State Commission ordered HUL to pay ₹40,000 as compensation for mental agony and financial loss, plus ₹10,000 as litigation costs.