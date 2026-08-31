GyanDhan: UK remains top choice for Indian students in 2026
The UK remains the top pick for Indian students heading abroad in 2026, according to GyanDhan.
But its share of applications dropped from 36% last year to 26%, while the US and Canada together fell sharply, from half of all applications in 2022 to just 17% now.
Australia and Germany gain Indian applicants
Australia and Germany are quickly gaining ground, now attracting 12% and 10% of Indian student applications. Ireland is also increasingly becoming preferred.
With rising costs and changing visa policies, families are weighing factors like education quality, expenses, and job prospects more carefully these days.
As GyanDhan's CEO Ankit Mehra put it, "Families are becoming more intentional, looking beyond familiar destinations and weighing education quality, total investment, course duration, employment outcomes, and repayment capacity before making a decision."