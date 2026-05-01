Gyanesh Kumar's ECI 'war room' monitors West Bengal polls
For the West Bengal elections, the Election Commission (ECI) ran a real-time monitoring "war room" from Delhi, starting bright and early at 6am
Led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the team used live webcasts to keep tabs on polling stations, aiming for a fair and hassle-free voting day without intimidation or foul play.
Hourly checks, 700 central force companies
The war room checked in every hour, reviewing voter turnout, scanning webcast alerts, and sending teams for random booth checks to stop any funny business.
When reports of clashes popped up around 10am officials jumped in quickly to calm things down.
Plus, with 700 companies of central forces deployed across Bengal (and more action planned after voting), the ECI made it clear it was serious about keeping elections safe, even after polls close.