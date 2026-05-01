Gyanesh Kumar's ECI 'war room' monitors West Bengal polls

Hourly checks, 700 central force companies

The war room checked in every hour, reviewing voter turnout, scanning webcast alerts, and sending teams for random booth checks to stop any funny business.

When reports of clashes popped up around 10am officials jumped in quickly to calm things down.

Plus, with 700 companies of central forces deployed across Bengal (and more action planned after voting), the ECI made it clear it was serious about keeping elections safe, even after polls close.