H1N1 cases climbing across Delhi-NCR, clinics see 7-10 daily
India
H1N1 flu cases are climbing fast across Delhi-NCR this monsoon, with hospitals seeing more people coming in for fever, cough, and cold.
Dr. Satish Koul shares that outpatient clinics are now handling seven to 10 new H1N1 cases every day.
Doctors urge masking and staying home
Doctors say the rainy, humid weather is making it easier for viruses like H1N1 (and even COVID-19) to spread.
Watch out for symptoms like sore throat, body aches, or fatigue, especially if you're older or have health conditions.
If you feel sick, mask up and stay home; most people recover in a week, but early care is key if things get worse.