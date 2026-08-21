H1N1 cases surge across Indian cities, Kerala reports high deaths
H1N1 flu cases are rising fast across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, while Kerala has recorded a particularly high number of influenza cases and deaths.
Health experts said there is no cause for alarm yet, but children with asthma and other chronic conditions need to be extra careful and see a doctor quickly if they get flu symptoms.
Delhi cases rise to 1,344
Delhi's cases jumped from 229 last year to 1,344 this year.
Mumbai saw a similar spike, and Bengaluru's Clarence High School recorded more than 500 cases of influenza-like illness.
Kerala is facing the worst of it, reporting 7,421 cases and 88 deaths so far, mostly in people over 50.
Doctors say early testing (within two days of symptoms), good hygiene, keeping sick children home, and vaccines for high-risk groups can really help.