Hajipur government teacher Gunjan Kumari accused of affair on video

Aman Kumar alleges affair during training

During the confrontation, a police officer warned Kumari about causing trouble. She shot back confidently, "No one can teach me a lesson."

Aman says their marriage changed after she became a teacher and alleges the affair started during her training.

Their 10-year-old son also alleged that Prakash often visited and that Kumari asked him to call Prakash uncle.

Police are expected to look into the matter further.