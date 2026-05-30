Hajipur government teacher Gunjan Kumari accused of affair on video
A video from Hajipur, Bihar, is making the rounds online after a government school teacher, Gunjan Kumari, was accused by her husband of having an extramarital affair.
The drama unfolded on May 23 when Aman Kumar claimed he found Kumari with her alleged lover Prem Prakash at a rented house in Lichchavi Nagar, leading to a heated argument in public with police and locals getting involved.
Aman Kumar alleges affair during training
During the confrontation, a police officer warned Kumari about causing trouble. She shot back confidently, "No one can teach me a lesson."
Aman says their marriage changed after she became a teacher and alleges the affair started during her training.
Their 10-year-old son also alleged that Prakash often visited and that Kumari asked him to call Prakash uncle.
Police are expected to look into the matter further.