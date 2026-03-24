Half of PREPAK(RA) members arrested in Manipur are minors
India
Manipur police and security forces just arrested 16 people in a big move against insurgent groups.
10 of those picked up are linked to the banned PREPAK(RA), and surprisingly, one-half of them are minors.
The arrests happened during counterinsurgency operations across several districts, starting at the Indo-Myanmar border.
Police acted under Juvenile Justice Act
Five of the PREPAK(RA) members arrested were underage, so police acted under the Juvenile Justice Act.
Two more people from rival KCP factions were also detained.
Police said the ongoing Manipur crisis has led to recruitment of many minors, and that efforts are continuing to curb insurgent activity and related criminal acts, including extortion.