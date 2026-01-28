Halwa ceremony kicks off Budget 2026-27 prep (and lockdown)
India's traditional "Halwa ceremony" just happened, officially kicking off the behind-the-scenes lockdown for officials working on the Union Budget.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the event at North Block, after which she and her team took a tour of the Budget Press and reviewed printing and logistical arrangements.
Now, a lock-in period has begun and officials remain cut off from the outside world until the Budget is presented.
What's next: Budget dates, easy access, and what to watch for
Sitharaman will present her ninth straight budget on February 1 (a Sunday first!), with the Economic Survey dropping January 31.
Once announced, all key documents will be up on the Union Budget app and indiabudget.gov.in in both English and Hindi—so you don't have to dig around for info.
This year's budget is expected to focus big on infrastructure (₹12-12.5 lakh crore capex), possible boosts for manufacturing and healthcare, a fiscal deficit target of around 4%, and there's buzz about raising the standard deduction limit to ₹1 lakh per year.