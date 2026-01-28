Halwa ceremony kicks off Budget 2026-27 prep (and lockdown)

What's next: Budget dates, easy access, and what to watch for

Sitharaman will present her ninth straight budget on February 1 (a Sunday first!), with the Economic Survey dropping January 31.

Once announced, all key documents will be up on the Union Budget app and indiabudget.gov.in in both English and Hindi—so you don't have to dig around for info.

This year's budget is expected to focus big on infrastructure (₹12-12.5 lakh crore capex), possible boosts for manufacturing and healthcare, a fiscal deficit target of around 4%, and there's buzz about raising the standard deduction limit to ₹1 lakh per year.