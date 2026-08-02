Hamim Mondal arrested in West Bengal over Suvendu Adhikari plot
A Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, Hamim Mondal, was arrested in West Bengal after police uncovered a plot targeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Mondal was reportedly told by his handlers to attend student protests in Delhi disguised as a policeman to stir up trouble, and to gather information on places where the chief minister could remain unguarded.
Arpita Sarkar accused of honey-trapping politicians
Mondal's girlfriend, Arpita Sarkar, was also caught in Jharkhand for helping with the scheme.
Investigators say she honey-trapped politicians and passed sensitive information to Mondal, all under guidance from Pakistani handlers linked to terror recruitment and drug trafficking.
The couple used international SIM cards from the United Kingdom and Mexico to stay connected with their network.
Officials found Mondal had been radicalized online and kept in touch with other operatives in West Bengal.
Mondal is now in STF custody as authorities dig deeper into their connections.